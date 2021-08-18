Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat who said he will resign from his position amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, has filed retirement paperwork that will allow him to receive $50,000 a year for the rest of his life, a report said.

The New York Post, citing state laws, reported that “neither resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars eligibility from obtaining a pension for state service.”

NY LAWMAKERS TO CONTINUE CUOMO INVESTIGATION, REVERSING COURSE AFTER BACKLASH

A spokesperson from the state comptroller’s office confirmed that retirement application for the paper. Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Cuomo’s decision came a week after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

TUCKER CARLSON: HERE ARE THE OBVIOUS QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING ABOUT ANDREW CUOMO

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state continuing to investigate him. At least one of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint.

Tim Hoefer, president and CEO of the Empire Center for Public Policy, criticized Cuomo’s retirement application.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So if you’re wondering, without a felony conviction and several other steps, Cuomo would be eligible for his full pension, at taxpayer expense, for the rest of his life,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report