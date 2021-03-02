Cuomo 'failed' to hold himself to high standard if allegations true, NY assembly's Dem leader says

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes on Tuesday said that if allegations of inappropriate behavior against Gov. Andrew Cuomo are true, he “failed” to hold himself to a high standard.

Three women have come forward in recent days accusing the Democratic governor of making unwanted advancements toward them, strengthening calls for Cuomo to resign following another scandal tied to his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Peoples-Stokes said in a Tuesday statement posted to social media. “As a longtime public servant, this quote is what I live by. It reminds me that in my position, I must hold myself to the highest standard. Gov. Cuomo is required to do the same.”

She continued: “If allegations of the past few days are true, he has failed to hold himself to this standard, and no one, including the governor, has the right to do such things with impunity. All workplace harassment allegations are to be taken seriously and should be thoroughly and independently investigated.”

CUOMO HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, NURSING HOME SCANDAL

Peoples-Stokes added that she is confident in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ ability to “find the truth for New Yorkers.”

James recently announced that the governor’s office sent a letter permitting her office to perform an independent investigation following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO BREAKS SILENCE ON BROTHER ANDREW, SAYS HE ‘OBVIOUSLY … CANNOT COVER’ HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former staffer, claimed Cuomo talked about his willingness to have relationships with women in their 20s. Prior to Bennett’s allegation surfacing, Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan published a blog post accusing the governor of unwanted touching and kissing. Most recently, 33-year-old Anna Ruch has claimed that Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019, according to The New York Times.

Local New York journalist Lindsay Nielsen has also accused the Cuomo administration of “incessant bullying,” alleging that she received “many accusatory and threatening phone calls” in a Sunday statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A number of other local politicians and others with connections to Cuomo have accused the governor of bullying tactics on social media after New York Assemblyman Ron Kim spoke out in February about mistreatment from the governor. Kim alleged that Cuomo had threatened to “destroy” him in a spat over the state’s nursing home crisis.

Democratic politicians within the state have started calling for Cuomo’s resignation after the accusations surfaced.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.