Cuomo expected to announce New York's school reopening plan amid coronavirus pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to announce Friday whether the state’s public schools will reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the final decision is not his alone.

During a press conference Thursday, Cuomo said it was important that parents and teachers be included in the decision-making.

CUOMO SAYS SCHOOLS IN NEW YORK CAN REOPEN IF REGION IS IN ‘PHASE 4’

“Parents have to be included and believe the plan makes sense,” he said. “Teachers have to be included and believe the plan makes sense.”

He added: “They are the ultimate determination.”

“If a teacher doesn’t show up, you can’t open the class,” he continued. “If a parent doesn’t send their child there’s no child to educate.”

Cuomo announced last month that schools can only begin in-person learning in the state once the region has entered its “Phase 4”—its final phase—of reopening. Cuomo also said that the daily infection rate in that region needed to remain at 5 percent or lower over a 14-day average.

Cuomo teased last month that his administration would make the determination in the first week of August and would monitor all numbers between the time the decision to reopen a school is made and the first day of school, while warning that if an infection rate in the region goes over 9 percent on a seven-day average, the decision to reopen schools will likely be reversed.

Cuomo had asked last month that all school districts and local governments “submit a plan” to his administration to be reviewed.

One plan submitted to Cuomo’s office was from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who suggested that students would learn on a “blended” schedule and be limited to a maximum of three days in the classroom, while engaging in remote learning for the remainder of the week.

NYC PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OPEN ON ‘BLENDED, SPLIT-SCHEDULE’ MODEL, WITH PART-TIME IN PERSON, PART-TIME REMOTE LEARNING

The de Blasio administration also said that they would send “schedules” to families in August so that parents “will know which days the students are expected in person.”

Classrooms will only hold between nine and 12 students for in-person learning, city officials said Wednesday, adding that the schools will be working on additional models to determine if some students need more in-person learning than others.

Cuomo, though, ultimately will determine whether de Blasio’s plans for New York City schools will be sufficient for a safe reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.