Cuomo doubles down on mandatory coronavirus quarantine despite CDC dropping recommendation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont added two states Tuesday to their mandatory coronavirus quarantine list, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropping the recommendation to do so.

Cuomo and Lamont announced that Alaska and Montana meet the metrics to qualify for New York state’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

“As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York’s travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that’s why it’s so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance.”

He added: “Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together.”

At this point, individuals traveling from Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to New York and Connecticut.

In June, Cuomo, Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a travel advisory requiring individuals traveling to the tri-state area from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

The criteria the governors are using to determine whether a state is added to the quarantine list are states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10% of the state’s total population infected on a seven-day rolling average.

It is unclear, at this point, whether New Jersey will continue to add states to its travel advisory.

But last month, the CDC dropped its recommendation for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from trips overseas or out of state during the pandemic.

Though the two-week recommendation was changed, the federal agency did caution travelers that they can still contract the novel coronavirus while traveling.

“You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others,” the agency warns. “You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.”

The CDC recommends travelers wear masks indoors, wash hands, maintain social distancing guidelines and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.