Cuomo: DOJ ‘must immediately explain’ Trump raid or risk undermining Jan 6 probe

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the Department of Justice to explain itself following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump announced that the FBI was raiding the Palm Beach, Florida location on Monday, and with Republicans claiming it was a weaponization of the DOJ. Now the Democratic Cuomo is saying the Justice Department has to provide information to show that this is not the case.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations.”

Cuomo, who has both clashed with and worked with Trump during the latter’s presidency, did not appear to be saying this to defend Trump, rather to make sure his fellow Democrats do not lose credibility as they investigate the former president’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protests.

Trump said the raid “was not necessary or appropriate,” stating that he had been cooperating with government agencies.

A number of other Republicans have already been criticizing the raid – or at least the way in which it was conducted.

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a warning to Attorney General Merrick Garland that extensive oversight by Republicans in Congress will be heading his way.

“Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” wrote McCarthy.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem blasted Biden’s FBI, calling the agency’s actions “un-American” in a statement posted to Twitter Monday evening.

Fox News’ Kelly Laco contributed to this report.