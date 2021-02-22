Cuomo dodges question about whether he's been subpoenaed in nursing home scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday declined to say whether he or any members of his office had been subpoenaed in connection with ongoing investigations into how the administration handled nursing home care during the pandemic.

When asked during a conference call about any potential subpoenas, Cuomo said his office has been complying with an inquiry since August and will continue to do so. He did not, however, speak directly to the subpoena question.

Cuomo will allow visits to nursing homes starting on Friday in some areas, depending on the local rate of transmission. Visitation will be limited and specific guidance will be determined by the county’s positivity rate.

Cuomo’s office has come under mounting scrutiny over how it handled nursing home patient care and how it reported patient deaths, including intentionally underreporting fatalities for fear that revealing the information could have been used against the administration, as suggested by an aide.

A report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the end of last month revealed total nursing home deaths in the state were higher than previously expected – undercounted by as much as 55%.

The Department of Health revealed shortly after James’ report was released that an additional 3,829 residents died after being transferred to hospitals, which is about 40% more deaths than had previously been counted. At least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Jan. 19.

New data released this month upped those figures to at least 14,100.

Republicans in the state legislature on Monday moved forward with an effort to strip Cuomo of his emergency authority during the pandemic.

State Democrats advanced an effort to formally censure Cuomo, which would serve as a public rebuke of his actions.