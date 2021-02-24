Cuomo 'completely misplayed us from the beginning' on nursing homes: Rep. Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., argued on Wednesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “completely misplayed us from the beginning” when it came to the nursing home scandal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rather than apologizing, saying that he made a mistake, showing remorse, choosing to confront it head on, early on he decided to cover it up and then he lied to the public about it,” Zeldin told “The Faulkner Focus“.

“He said the reason why he wasn’t providing this information was that he was too busy,” he continued. “The problem is at the same time, what we saw earlier this month, was the admission from Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to the governor, that the reason why this information wasn’t provided was because they were concerned about a Department of Justice investigation.”

A new Marist College survey has found that 61 percent of New York’s registered voters “perceive some wrongdoing” in Cuomo’s order for nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

Zeldin called the survey a sign that “the public is also well aware that while the governor is saying that he’s too busy to provide the information, he had time to write a self-congratulatory book on leadership and of course accept his Emmy award on communication.”

However, the Republican added, “you’re seeing the chickens coming home to roost with Democrats speaking up on what they’ve experienced on the receiving end of Gov. Cuomo’s wrath.”

“He’s completely misplayed us from the beginning and that’s why you’re seeing those poll numbers,” Zeldin continued.