Cuomo billboard nurse wants New York governor to resign, then impeached

EXCLUSIVE: A Florida nurse and activist who says she’s been feuding with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants him to resign and then face impeachment as the governor faces mounting pressure for his handling of the pandemic and sexual misconduct allegations.

“Why can’t we do both?” Kat Sullivan pondered to Fox News over the phone Wednesday evening. “He should be fired, and if he had even a grain of self respect…he would resign. Because it takes a big man to admit when they are wrong. And so it shows you how small he really is.”

“I know this sounds very personal because it is,” she said.

NEW YORK LAWMAKERS CIRCULATE LETTER TO DEMAND CUOMO’S RESIGNATION, ASSEMBLYMAN SAYS

Sullivan, a sexual assault survivor who pushed for a New York law making it easier to prosecute child sex predators, took out a number of billboards in Albany this week to press Cuomo and other top New York Democrats to answer questions about the allegations against the governor. She has accused the governor of using state agencies to “retaliate” against her activism and described him as a “bully” and “liar.”

She described New York state politics Wednesday evening as similar to when she worked as a nurse in a prison psyche unit – where inmates would regularly lie to try and get preferential treatment.

“In prison it doesn’t work, and the New York it does,” she said.

She also said she had been invited to a party at the governor’s mansion to celebrate that passage of the new law and is now glad she didn’t go — after reports of how Cuomo allegedly repeatedly asked accuser Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former staffer, about her own prior sexual assault.

CUOMO ACCUSER CHARLOTTE BENNETT SAYS GOV SHOULD RESIGN

Cuomo has faced calls for his resignation and a push for his impeachment over dueling scandals that emerged in the past few weeks.

Fox News learned Wednesday evening that a group of female-led state lawmakers were circulating a letter to officially demand the governor step down.

His office has been embroiled in an alleged cover-up of the state’s coronavirus death toll, roughly 15,000, in nursing homes – something that has drawn particular criticism after the governor directed hospitals to release COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes to keep hospital beds open for the influx of new patients at the height of the outbreak in New York.

“Dr. [Howard] Zucker, why did you not establish quarantine care areas?” Sullivan asked Wednesday, referring to New York’s health commissioner. “Why didn’t that happen? Isolate them. Quarantine them. We know how to do this.”

The governor and state health officials have maintained that they were following federal guidance at the time – early on in the pandemic and when New York was facing an unprecedented surge in cases. And the governor’s office has denied that there was any cover-up, painting the disparity as a data presentation issue.

And Cuomo has been accused by at least six women, five of them current or former aides, of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson for Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.