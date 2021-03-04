Cuomo, allies have 'threatened, terrorized and oppressed' people for years, top GOP official claims

Over the last decade, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and members of his administration have “threatened, terrorized and oppressed women, reporters, political opponents and donors,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro told “America Reports” Thursday.

“This is the sitting governor of the state of New York who has ignored his own sexual harassment law, ignored his own investigation requirements, and allowed systemic abuse,” said Molinaro, a Republican who unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 gubernatorial election. “We know this. There is not much more you need to know. The governor ought to resign.”

Host Sandra Smith then turned the spotlight on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., recalling that she was the first Democratic senator to call on then-Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to step down amid sexual misconduct allegations against him in November 2017.

However, Gillibrand’s only reaction to the Cuomo allegation has been to issue statements calling the accusations “serious and deeply concerning” and praising the three women who made the claims for their “tremendous courage.” She has also called the alleged behavior “completely unacceptable” and called for a full investigation, but stopped short of demanding the governor’s resignation.

At a press conference Wednesday, Cuomo said that he was “embarrassed” by the allegations and understood that he “acted in way that made people feel uncomfortable,” but refused to resign.

“If he were remorseful, this would not have been a statement tucked away in a coronavirus press conference,” Molinaro responded. “The issue here is the governor has consistently ignored his very own law. Keep in mind the sexual harassment law his administration put into practice. His own executive order requires the accused not use their power to influence the investigation. They didn’t even acknowledge the need for their own investigation.

“They continued to punish the women that spoke up,” he added. “This has been going on for decades. This isn’t new.”