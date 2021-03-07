Cuomo again refuses to resign amid scandals, slams critics as 'anti-democratic'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reiterated Sunday afternoon that he will not resign until the state attorney general completes her investigation into multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

“I was elected by the people of the state. … I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” Cuomo said during a conference call. “There is no way I resign.”

Cuomo urged his critics to “let the attorney general do her job” and said calls to resign before the investigation is complete is “anti-democratic.” He appeared to dismiss the calls for him to resign as pure politics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least four women have made accusations against Cuomo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.