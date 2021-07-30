Cuomo accuser says she’s willing to take a polygraph

The woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the Executive Mansion last year said she is willing to take a polygraph test, according to a report.

Legal representative for the alleged victim, Brian Premo, on Friday told local news outlet Times Union that his client had agreed to take a lie detector test.

Premo said she told him “the day we met…that she would take a polygraph test — without hesitation.”

His client also allegedly suggested she would like to see Cuomo undergo a polygraph examination.

Fox News could not immediately reach the governor for comment on whether he would agree to take the lie detector test.

Cuomo has previously claimed that a polygraph test provides validation in a “he said, she said” scenario.

During the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018, Cuomo said he believed the Trump appointee should take a polygraph test after he was accused of sexual assault.

The New York governor said Kavanaugh’s refusal to do so “seriously damages his credibility.”

“Why won’t he take a polygraph? Dr. Ford did,” Cuomo said in reference to his accuser Christine Blasey Ford. “If he does not take the polygraph test, it is the ultimate ‘he said, she said.”

“It is the one powerful piece of evidence that seriously damages his credibility,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo’s alleged victim has wished to remain anonymous since first accusing the governor of sexually assaulting her.

The accuser said the governor reached his hand under her shirt and groped her breast over her bra. In an interview with the Times Union, she described being assaulted while trying to think how to best remove herself from the situation.

Earlier this year, Cuomo was hit with several accusations of sexual misconduct against at least nine female staffers.

The governor has denied the accusations and refused to step down.