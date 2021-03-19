Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan claims governor once joked he would try to 'mount' her if he were a dog

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to prominently accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, in an interview with the New Yorker detailed another alleged incident of harassment in which Cuomo told her he would attempt to “mount” her if he were a dog.

Boyan was New York’s deputy secretary for economic development and an adviser to Cuomo from 2015 to 2018. She is a candidate for Manhattan borough president.

Boylan’s new allegation made to the New Yorker Thursday comes after her initial December tweet that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.” Following that accusation, multiple other women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable with inappropriate comments and denied that he ever touched any woman inappropriately.

In the latest story of alleged inappropriate comments and behavior from the governor, Boylan told the New Yorker that in February 2018, the governor brought his new dog to a press conference. The dog “jumped up and down near her” the New Yorker reported. Boylan told the publication that Cuomo then said he would attempt to “mount” her if he was a dog.

“I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,” Boylan said, according to the New Yorker. “I just shrugged it off.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News about this specific allegation in the New Yorker or about the publication’s broader story, which was based on a lengthy interview with Boylan. Cuomo’s office has previously issued a blanket denial for all of Boylan’s claims, even as the governor apologized for making others feel uncomfortable.

The governor has said he will not resign. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the allegations made against Cuomo.

Cuomo is also facing pressure on other fronts, including accusations that his administration fudged numbers on coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents early in the pandemic.

This was allegedly to cover up the results of a state policy that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive individuals, which many have blamed for New York’s high deaths per capita during the pandemic. New York’s policy on nursing homes remained in place even after federal guidance on the matter changed.

Cuomo and his top aides have further been accused of creating a “toxic” work environment for subordinates and reporters.

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation have come from the highest echelons of the Democratic Party, including from Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democratic Conference Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., each stopped short of directly calling for Cuomo to step down but implied that he should seriously consider doing so.