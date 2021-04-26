Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett slams NY Gov after he says he ‘didn’t do anything wrong’

Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, said remarks by the governor during a press conference on Monday are part of an effort to undermine investigations and evade accountability.

An attorney representing Bennett released a statement following a press appearance where the governor repeated that he had done nothing wrong — calling into question his perception of appropriate behavior.

“Today, the Governor said he didn’t ‘do anything wrong,’ demonstrating a studied ignorance of both his legal obligations and a revisionist history about his own conduct,” the statement read. “Despite what the Governor said today, the Attorney General’s report will not absolve him of wrongdoing because his legal obligations – which he chooses to flout – are crystal clear. At least nine women have come forward who have credibly accused him of unwelcome advances, unwelcome touching, and/or aggressive groping. This behavior is unequivocally wrong and unlawful.”

CUOMO SAYS NY AG REPORT ON ALLEGED SEXUAL HARASSMENT WON’T CONTRADICT HIM: ‘I DIDN’T DO ANYTHING WRONG’

As previously reported by Fox News, during a press conference on Monday Cuomo was asked about the New York State Attorney General’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. He indicated that the report would not reveal anything different from what he has said because he “didn’t do anything wrong.”

The attorney representing Bennett went on to say that Cuomo’s remarks raise serious questions about what he considers appropriate behavior in the workplace, adding that “women in his office continue to be at risk.”

Nine women have accused the governor of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. The governor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

There are ongoing investigations led by both the attorney general and the New York State legislature.