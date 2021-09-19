Cruz slams Biden’s ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandate: ‘They want to change the topic from Afghanistan’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses is designed to fail and being used only as a distraction from his “catastrophe” in Afghanistan.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz said Biden’s rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing is “illegal” and only meant to get the Democratic president back in the media’s good graces after he was widely criticized for his chaotic military withdrawal in Afghanistan.

“They want to change the topic from Afghanistan,” the senator said. “It’s why Biden issued this completely illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandate, because he wanted to change the topic from the disaster in Afghanistan.

“The vaccine mandate is going to be struck down in court. They know that,” he continued. “But the president is defying the law because he wanted the press to start defending him and stop talking about the disasters in Afghanistan. And he’s counting on a bunch of big businesses, in particular, forcing their employees to comply before the matter is ever adjudicated and before the order is struck down.”

Cruz went on to argue that every policy decision by Biden, foreign and domestic, has been driven by “pure politics.”

“When it comes to Afghanistan, Joe Biden and his administration presided over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation,” he said. “They put politics in front of everything else. They abandoned Americans behind enemy lines, and it was a disaster. We were routed there, because Joe Biden surrendered.

“He fled and left hundreds if not thousands of Americans in harm’s way and we are going to be paying the price – our nation is going to pay the price for our president’s weakness and incompetence for years to come,” he added.

Cruz also said the world is less safe because of Biden’s actions in Afghanistan, arguing that America’s adversaries have taken note of the president’s weakness and will not hesitate to take advantage of it, citing China as an example.

“Unfortunately, I believe the chances of a Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan have increased tenfold in the last month,” Cruz said. “If that happens it would be utterly disastrous, but weakness invites aggression.”

“When you have a president who rolls over for everything, it only invites the bad guys to do worse and worse things,” he said.

Ten Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Friday, the day after the democratically governed island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from mainland China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory.