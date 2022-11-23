Cruz says Republicans should focus on President Biden, not Hunter: ‘Joe Biden is the Godfather’

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that Republicans should focus on President Biden, not his son Hunter Biden, saying the president “is the godfather.”

On the most recent episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Texas Republican said his party needs to turn its attention to Biden in their investigations, and not focus on his embattled son.

“The focus needs to be on Joe Biden, this is not about Hunter Biden, any more than if you’re going after the mafia and you catch some low level enforcer, or you’re going after a drug cartel and you catch some mule who swallowed balloons full of heroin,” Cruz said.

“It’s not about the poor schlub. who got caught? Yeah. It’s about the boss,” the Texas senator continued.

“It’s about the big guy. It’s about the Godfather, Joe Biden is the godfather. He is the one who ultimately is profiting on this corruption,” Cruz said. “He is the one who is abusing official authority to further the criminal activity of his family members. And that’s why this is an issue of public corruption.”

Cruz said the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Biden “desperately” wants “to keep this on,” pointing to the department’s handling of Hunter’s “drug problem.”

“You know what, we wouldn’t be talking about it if it was just one deeply troubled soul,” Cruz said. “The reason we should talk about it, and the reason why the corporate media and the Democrats desperately don’t want to talk about it, is there is now growing evidence of corruption from Joe Biden himself, when he was vice president of the United States.”

“And now when he’s president of the United States, personally enriching himself enriching his family by selling official favors to enemies, hostile foreign governments, that is an issue of highest importance,” Cruz continued.

Cruz’s comments come as Republicans are geared up to take control of the House in January, with the GOP leadership promising to launch several investigations, including into the Bidens.

The White House is already playing defense against the GOP investigations, with the administration claiming Republicans were pushing “long-debunked conspiracy theories” in their allegations of Biden having a hand in his son’s overseas business dealings.

“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” White House counsel’s office spokesperson Ian Sams said last week.

“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge,” Sams added.