Cruz lauds Texas elections bill progress despite pressure from ‘woke corporations’

Sen. Ted Cruz praised Texas’ Republican lawmakers for moving forward with an election security bill Friday.

“Today, the Texas House passed SB 7 on second reading, a bill to safeguard our elections in Texas, despite immense pressure from woke corporations and the liberal media,” the Texas Republican wrote in a statement.

“The bill protects the voting rights of 29 million Texans and would make our elections in Texas more accessible and more secure. When Texans go to cast a vote, that vote should count. I am grateful for the Republicans and the Leadership in the Texas House and Senate who have been leading the fight to protect the integrity of our elections in Texas, and I hope that this bill becomes law.”

A number of GOP-leaning states have enacted voting restrictions in light of the 2020 election. Georgia’s voting bill last month led to corporate uproar, with the MLB moving its All-Star Game and draft out of the state.

TED CRUZ: CORPORATE AMERICA TRYING TO ‘PUNISH’ ANYONE WHO DISAGREES WITH BIDEN AGENDA

The Texas House voted 81-64 just after 3 a.m. to approve a watered-down version of the bill after Democrats spent hours questioning its author, state Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican.

While supporters say the legislation includes new measures that would lead to better election security, Democrats argue it will suppress voter access, especially for minority communities.

Cain said the legislation would help to protect voters and prevent future election crimes. He said it wasn’t in response to the 2020 elections, which he deemed were fair.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS FLORIDA’S NEW VOTING BILL

There were 18 amendments adopted in the 17-hour session, including some that lowered criminal penalties, allowed poll watchers to be removed if they breach the peace, and clarified that election judges and volunteers wouldn’t be held liable for honest mistakes. Additionally, they instructed the state to send voter registration applications to high schools and instructed the state to develop an online format for tracking early ballots.

The Senate and House bills will head to a conference committee where some amendments could be dropped as the committee irons the legislation out into one final bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill.

Florida’s voting bill, signed by DeSantis on Thursday, requires ballot drop boxes to be monitored.