Cruz extends self-quarantine after learning of interaction with another coronavirus patient

Sen. Ted Cruz will remain in self-quarantine for several more days “out of an abundance of caution” after learning he came in contact with a second person who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Texas Republican announced Friday.

“My self-quarantine ended yesterday afternoon. I still have no symptoms and feel fine, and I was looking forward to taking my family out to dinner tonight,” Cruz said in a statement. “Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.”

Cruz had been under self-quarantine, like several other Republican lawmakers, after attending the CPAC conference two weeks ago, where one person who attended was later revealed to have been infected.

Before Cruz’s quarantine, the senator also met on March 3 in his Washington D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain, who announced Thursday he tested positive for the virus.

“We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together,” Cruz said, noting that the Spanish politician was asymptomatic at the time.

Cruz said he’ll extend his self-quarantine until March 17.

“I’m still not feeling any symptoms. I’m consulting with medical officials. But, for the same reasons I initially self-quarantined—out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind—I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal,” Cruz said.

No lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus. But several politicians have been in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who was infected.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced earlier this week they would self-isolate because they were at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who both tested positive for the virus after meeting with President Trump and others.

Trump has not self-quarantined.

Among those members who temporarily cut themselves off from interactions with their staffs, colleagues and the public are Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

The White House, the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol have suspended tours as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to increase.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.