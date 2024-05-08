Cruz campaign blasts Texas Dem convention for platforming ‘radical’ blue state governor

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign criticized Texas Democrats for featuring Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, labeled by Cruz’s camp as “one of the most radical leftists,” alongside his opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, at their upcoming convention.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer headlining the Texas Democrats’ convention this year tells Texans all they need to know,” a Cruz campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“It is abundantly clear that their goal is to make Texas yet another liberal stronghold with the help of leftist extremists like Colin Allred. Texans know what is at stake and will show Allred and his band of radicals the door in November when they resoundingly re-elect Sen. Ted Cruz and keep Texas, Texas,” the spokesperson said.

ROWDY ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP GATHERS OUTSIDE TED CRUZ’S HOME FOR EARLY MORNING PROTEST: ‘HARASSING MY FAMILY’

Meanwhile, the convention said in a news release that “thousands of Texas Democrats” will congregate in El Paso on June 6-8 with speakers from across the U.S.

“In Michigan we know what it takes to win Democratic seats up and down the ballot, and we know that when we win, we protect Americans’ freedoms and look out for working families,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Allred said Texas “cannot afford six more years of Ted Cruz and his extreme politics” while cheering the second-term liberal governor’s invitation.

UCLA FORCED TO MOVE TO REMOTE LEARNING AMID ANTISEMITIC PROTESTS, ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

“We need leaders who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and work with folks on both sides of the aisle to get things done,” Allred said in a statement. “That’s what I’ll do as Senator, and that’s why I am so proud to welcome Governor Whitmer to Texas.”

Whitmer has implemented several progressive policies, including expanding Medicaid coverage, increasing funding for public education, advocating for the LGBTQ+ agenda, supporting so-called “green” environmental protections, and pushing for hostile gun control measures.

Meanwhile, Cruz and Allred gear up for an election showdown in November. The Republican senator’s political team says as of the end of March, the senator had $15.1 million cash-on-hand from his three fundraising committees. They note that figure includes the amounts he has fundraised into the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the campaign arm of the Senate GOP, and the Republican Party of Texas, which are dedicated to his race.

CRUZ DEMANDS DOJ LAUNCH CRIMINAL PROBE OF US NONPROFIT ALLEGEDLY HELPING TERRORISTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cash-on-hand total is more than double what was in Cruz’s coffers at the end of 2023.

Allred announced his campaign brought in more than $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, amounting to a total of $28 million for his campaign so far.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.