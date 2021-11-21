NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz blasted MSNBC over the weekend after it aired an essay on the “real story” of Thanksgiving which claimed the national holiday was a day of “genocide and violence.”

“.@msnbc corporate message: Thanksgiving sucks,” the Texas Republican tweeted. “Come for the lies; stay for the anti-American hate.”

Cruz was responding to a segment on MSNBC accusing white people of not accurately telling the story of Thanksgiving and blaming the pilgrims for the “white supremacy” affecting the nation today.

“‘Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence,’ Gyasi Ross says about the history of American Thanksgiving,'” MSNBC posted on Twitter Saturday. “That genocide and violence is still on the menu.”

Gyasi Ross, who is Native American, explains in the segment that white people have created an inaccurate image of Thanksgiving.

“The mythology of Thanksgiving closely mirrors the mythology of America,” Ross says in the clip claiming that the idea of “equal exchange” between Native Americans and settlers on Thanksgiving is how America “wants to see itself.”

“The truth, of course, of Thanksgiving is much different,” Ross continues. “The truth is pilgrims did not bring turkey, or sweet potato pie, or cranberries to Thanksgiving. They could not. They were broke. They were broken. Their hands were out. They were begging. They brought nothing of value.”

Ross says that pilgrims were fed by Native Americans despite bringing nothing to the table so he understands why white Americans are thankful but he is “still trying to figure out” what indigenous people “received of value.”

Ross went on to rail against “state sponsored” violence in today’s society stemming from the pilgrims and denounced “white supremacy” as photos of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin floated across the screen.

“Return the land,” Ross said. “Match the mythology. Then and only then we can all be equally thankful.”

Several other conservatives joined Cruz in his criticism of MSNBC including radio host Buck Sexton.

“We should encourage this from Democrats- more woke lunacy, please,” Sexton tweeted. “Degrade the greatest country ever created. Spit all over our traditions. Finally, a solid majority of Americans are seeing the Left for what it is. A reckoning is coming. Midterms will be just the start.”

“I’m just surprised this incredibly stupid MSNBC lady didn’t call the Pilgrims buckle-hatted Kyle Rittenhouses,” Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech tweeted.