Cruz blasts Biden admin for ‘war on energy,’ says Dems would ‘rather fund terrorism’ over energy independence

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, torched the Biden administration for their “war on energy,” saying they would “rather fund terrorism” over American energy independence.

Cruz told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that President Biden and his administration have “created the energy crisis that we’re facing with their war on energy.”

“They could solve it themselves, and I have recently introduced legislation that would restore American energy independence,” Cruz said. “Instead of taking those options, they want to purchase oil from places like Iran and Venezuela.”

“They would rather fund terrorism and the worst regimes on the planet,” Cruz continued. “It’s appalling.”

The Texas senator recently made headlines when he introduced a bill to “restore American energy independence” amid rising gas prices stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Cruz announced on Friday his new bill, the Energy Freedom Act, in a press release in which he blasted President Biden for having led America to lose our “status as a net petroleum exporter” with his energy sector executive orders.

Republicans have long pushed for U.S. energy independence and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only amplified those calls.

Fuel costs are skyrocketing, including diesel fuel.

Due to the higher costs of fuel, companies across the country will have to raise the prices of their goods and services to offset the increase in costs.

Several House members have also introduced legislation taking aim at Russia’s primary market and Achilles’ heel: the energy sector.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, introduced the Republican Study Committee-backed Midland Over Moscow Act last month that would require Biden to create a plan to beef up U.S. energy security while pushing back on Russia, reapply sanctions onto the Russian Nord Stream II pipeline, and make it easier for American companies to export liquid natural gas.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Hasson contributed reporting.