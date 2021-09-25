Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, torched President Biden for canceling flights scheduled to deport Haitian illegal migrants only to put them “under the bridge” in Del Rio, Texas, instead.

Cruz was the Friday keynote speaker at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in Michigan, where the senator spoke on the raging illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

The Texas senator said the situation at the southern border is an “absolute catastrophe” and harkened back to earlier this month on September 8, where there were “between seven hundred and a thousand illegal immigrants, primarily from Haiti” being held under the Del Rio Bridge.

“The Mexican cartels have been funneling the Haitian illegal immigrants to Del Rio for whatever reason,” Cruz said. “Well, on September 8th, there were roughly nine hundred Haitians preparing to be loaded onto planes to be flown back and deported to Haiti.”

Cruz pointed out that the same day the migrants were to be deported, Biden “canceled the flights” and the “900 Haitians… don’t get on the airplanes,” instead they called and texted “their friends and families” from cell phones.

“That was on September 8th. I was in Del Rio on September 16th, eight days later,” the Texas Republican recalled. “In eight days, the seven hundred illegal immigrants under the bridge had become 10,503.”

“Within a few days later, it had become over 15,000,” Cruz added.

Cruz warned the U.S. is “on a path” to exceed 2 million encounters with illegal migrants at the U.S-Mexico border this year alone, remarking that the country is experiencing “the worst illegal immigration in 21 years” due to “deliberate political decisions” made by Biden.

Biden was also put on blast by Cruz for not going to see the children in “cages” in border facilities or going to the Del Rio bridge when a group of migrants the size of a small town was being held under an overpass.

“Does he look at the Joe Biden cages with thousands of children, 20 percent of whom roughly have COVID? No,” Cruz said. “Does he look at 15000 people under the Del Rio Bridge? No.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.