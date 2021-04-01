Cruz, AOC go at it on twitter over immigration debate

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exchanged jabs on Twitter with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Thursday over the growing immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border.

In response to a series of tweets by Ocasio-Cortez on the Democratic Party’s division in addressing migrant children crossing the border illegally, Cruz condemned the spike in undocumented migrant arrivals.

CRUZ, AOC EXCHANGE BLOWS ON ‘NAZI’ ACCUSATIONS

Ocasio-Cortez “explains the real Dem position: abolish ICE. Full open borders. Which would make the [Biden border crisis] even worse,” the Texas Republican wrote.

“She says nothing else works. Really? Last year, we had the lowest illegal immigration IN 45 YEARS. This year, we have the highest in 20 years,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back, recapping the senator’s decision to leave his home state in February, amid one of Texas’ biggest crises in years.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” she retorted in a tweet Thursday. “Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff.”

“Maybe Mexico shouldn’t let YOU in the next time you try to run away from your job to sip umbrella drinks in Cancún,” she continued before adding, “A reminder that your resignation is 84 days past due. At least.”

AOC REBUFFS TED CRUZ TWITTER OVERTURE: ‘YOU ALMOST HAD ME MURDERED’

Thursday’s diatribe is just the latest Twitter exchange between the two political big wigs.

Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz have been firing heated tweets at one another since early January, after the New York Democrat accused the Texan of inciting the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The attack resulted in the death of five people, and videos showing pro-Trump supporters seeking out officials like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez were posted to social media.

Cruz has called Ocasio-Cortez a “liar” for her claims, and the New York Democrat in turn has rejected any calls for comradery, telling the Republican from Texas he almost had her “murdered”.

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed,” she said in a January tweet. “In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”