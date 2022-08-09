Crowd of Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago hours after FBI raid: ‘They’re terrified of him’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, after it was raided by FBI agents who were allegedly looking for classified documents.

The protestors traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, after the former president released a statement about the raid. Sources close to the matter told Fox News that the DOJ was investigating whether Trump had illegally taken classified documents to his private residence.

Fox News Digital’s Matt Leach spoke to several supporters who voiced their disapproval of the raid.

J.D. Kennon had traveled across the state of Florida to show support for the former president.

“As soon as I saw it, I drove here from Tampa. This is nuts,” Kennon said. “We all know what you’re trying to do, DOJ. You’re trying to create some kind of charge so he’s not going to be able to run for reelection.”

Another Trump supporter, Mike Baffumo, expressed similar misgivings about the Justice Department.

“They’re going to do anything they can to get him. They’re terrified of him,” Baffumo said. “And it’s not because of any other reason than the policies that he supports: America First policies.”

Supporters also objected to the raid happening when Trump was not on the premises – the former president was in New York City when agents executed the search warrant.

“What they’re doing to the president is wrong. They don’t investigate anything else, but they’re going to investigate him when he’s not even here in the dark in his home,” a supporter named Ashley said.

Another pro-Trump protestor named Matthew agreed. “It’s pretty sick what they’re doing. They literally raided this man’s home while he’s in a different state.”

Though many of the former president’s supporters flocked to the estate, there were also a few opponents of the real estate mogul. One anti-Trump protestor showed up with vulgar messages written on his sign, mask and clothing.

While many criticized the search, at least one supporter had a positive takeaway from it.

“I think what it’s going to do is it’s going to bring the Republican Party together again,” George Ford told Fox News.