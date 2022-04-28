Critics slam timing of Biden’s ‘ministry of truth’ to police internet for ‘disinformation’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on social media slammed the Biden administration after it was announced that a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is being established to combat ‘disinformation’ in the 2022 midterms.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a “Disinformation Governance Board” had recently been created, days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter, to combat online disinformation and will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers co-chair with principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

“The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat,” Mayorkas said, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley referred to the board as a “disgrace” and wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers as to how the board will operate.

“Is there anything more dystopian than a Disinformation Governance Board run by the federal government?” Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Dr. Willie J. Montague tweeted, adding in a later tweet that the board is “Orwellian.”

“They didn’t need a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ until @elonmusk threatened their control over the narrative,” Texas Republican Congressman Troy Nehls tweeted.

“The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened,” Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted. “Today’s news of a Biden backed ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is dystopian. They can’t afford to let the truth be anything but what they say.”

“Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is a real-world Ministry of Truth,” Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham tweeted. “A conservative movement that doesn’t fight this with everything it has isn’t worthy of the name. Or the name American.”

Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Jankowicz suggested during the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been verified by multiple media outlets, was a “Russian influence op.”

Jankowicz retweeted her comment on Wednesday claiming that she was simply live tweeting the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

