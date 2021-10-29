Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed President Biden Thursday over a Wall Street Journal report that Biden is considering paying $450,000 to migrant families that were separated on the southern border during former President Trump’s administration, alluding that military families get worse government benefits than that.

“Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws,” Crenshaw, R-Texas, a Navy SEAL veteran, tweeted. “For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000. Let that sink in.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the potential $450,000-per-person payments would come as the government is trying fight with lawsuits filed over alleged hardship stemming from the policy of separating parents from minors.

Fox News asked the Department of Homeland Security to confirm the story, but it referred to the Department of Justice for comment. The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Several other Republicans attacked the president over the Wall Street Journal report.

“Pres Biden reportedly wants to pay a billion dollars to illegal immigrants in the middle of a record-setting border crisis What in the world is he thinking???” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted. Grassley also said the report is “UNACCEPTABLE.”

Under Biden, migrant crossings on the southern border have spiked to nearly unprecedented numbers, overwhelming federal immigration agencies, local and state law enforcement, and border communities.

The White House has declined to call the situation a crisis and argues that the best way to stop the constant stream of border crossings is reducing push factors in the countries the migrants are coming from.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.