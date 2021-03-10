Crenshaw blasts 'unhinged' and 'disgusting' leftist Twitter posts slamming Texas for lifting mask mandate

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, blasted Twitter posts from left-wing opponents of Texas lifting their statewide mask mandates, calling the comments “disgusting” and “unhinged.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Crenshaw said that over the past year trust has been diminished between the “governed” and the government, citing the increased division between “free states” and “non-free states.”

TEXAS LIFTS ITS CORONAVIRUS MASK MANDATE AS VACCINE ELIGIBILITY MAY EXPAND SOON

DAN CRENSHAW: “People are jealous of freedom, and one of the unfortunate realities of modern America is we’re sort of dividing into free states versus non-free states. People are moving with their feet. They want to be free, right?

A lot of people are enticed by the Democrat’s notions and sort of lip service to compassionate arguments, but in the end, they want to pursue their happiness as the Declaration of Independence gives us the right to. Look, you would have thought that Texas made masks illegal based on the unhinged response from so many leftists on Twitter, talking about ‘murderers’ and ‘killers’ and ‘you’re siding with the virus.’ ‘No more vaccines for Texas’ is what they said…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is really disgusting. It’s disgusting on a very fundamental level-look I think you should still wear a mask if you can’t socially distance and you’re not vaccinated, but I don’t want to fine or jail you if you don’t, right? This isn’t that hard of a concept guys. You know, there has to be a contract between the governed and the government and there has to be trust involved.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW.