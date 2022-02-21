FOX Politics 

CPAC to kick off under banner of ‘Awake not Woke,’ serve as ‘starting gun’ for Republicans ahead of midterms

EXCLUSIVE: The Conservative Political Action Conference is kicking off in Orlando, Florida on Thursday under the banner of ‘Awake not Woke’– a theme that aims to hammer the left and serve as “the starting gun” for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The premier annual conservative gathering, held in Orlando at The Rosen Shingle Creek from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 27, will feature speeches and presentations from former President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, former Trump administration officials, and more.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque – RC1556BA8460

“CPAC will be the starting gun to the 2022 election and it expresses the mood of our coalition of Americans,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Fox News. “I’m expecting CPAC Florida to be a packed house because America is experiencing a great Un-Wokening.”

“From San Francisco and Seattle to border towns and Virginia it’s clear that people are simply exhausted from being barred from speaking their minds and this attack on American families and their children,” Schlapp told Fox News.

“When we invited top speakers this year, almost everyone said yes and is coming, starting with President Trump,” Schlapp said.

CPAC annually brings together more than 18,000 people from college-aged to retired, representing conservative organizations, educational institutions, elected officials, thought leaders, media personalities, and grassroots activists “who fight for conservatism in America and abroad,” the CPAC website states.

This year, though, Schlapp told Fox News CPAC will also “have record numbers of high school kids as they battle the war on gender and girls sports.”

“The most gratifying aspect of CPAC will be speakers who would not consider themselves conservatives but are finding common cause with our movement,” Schlapp said.

Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.

Fox News first obtained the 2022 CPAC agenda, which includes speeches from prominent politicians, as well as panels focused on political issues facing the party and the nation.

Some of the panels include: “Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents;” “The First Amendment Fund: Defending the Canceled;” “Fire Fauci;” “Woke, Inc.;” and more.

Here are some of the featured political guests expected to appear throughout the conference:

Thursday, Feb. 24

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee is exploring the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian election interference. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp

Mercedes Schlapp worked as strategic communications director at the Trump White House.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Senate candidate for Alaska, Kelly Tshibaka

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the nomination of Samantha Power to be the next Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Tuesday, March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
(AP)

Friday, Feb. 25

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., talks to reporters before attending a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020, to work on sweeping economic rescue plan amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The three-day conference is titled “America UnCanceled.” Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Alaska Gov. Gary Dunleavy

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Jerusalem Post’s annual conference on October 12, 2021 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
(Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Ted Bud, R-N.C.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them.
( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson

US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson addresses the Republican National Convention in a pre-recorded speech at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

Former Nevada Attorney General, Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

Michigan Congressional candidate John James

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Amb. Ric Grenell

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell speaks during a press conference after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Grenell is meeting Serbian President Vucic in order to move the dialogue and normalize relations between the two sides.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Leader of Brexit Party Nigel Farage

Saturday, Feb. 26

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
(Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley

KT McFarland

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks to the press in the Rayburn House Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is testifying behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election after a long-running legal dispute over his refusal to comply with a committee subpoena.
(Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Former President Donald Trump

Sunday, Feb. 27

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Amb. Lynda Blanchard

Amb. Carla Sands

Donald Trump Jr.
(CPAC)

Amb. Lana Marks

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

Donald Trump Jr.