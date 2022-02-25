CPAC conversations: Who are the best and worst presidents in US history?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ORLANDO – Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Fox News who they believed were the best and worst presidents in U.S. history.

The “worst president probably would have to be FDR,” one college student said. Franklin Roosevelt “has done more to damage us in the long run.”

The annual gathering of conservative elected officials, candidates, and activists are meeting in Orlando over the weekend to network and hear from right-wing leaders including, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former President Trump.

George Washington was especially popular among attendees.

“Best one was George Washington because he didn’t even want the spot,” said one attendee.

“I would say George Washington, just because he was the pioneer of Americanism as we see it today,” a college student told Fox News.

President Biden and Trump were also top of mind for many CPAC participants.

“The worst president? I’m going to have to say Biden,” said one Florida local who moved to the Sunshine State from New Jersey.

“The best president in U.S. history, Donald J. Trump, no doubt,” another man told Fox News.

“I have to say that Donald Trump is the best, you know, lowest Black unemployment rate,” a young woman said.

“We need that back because if we don’t defend our democracy, we don’t defend what this country was built on, and we don’t defend our children, the next generation, what’s the point?” she continued.