COVID-19 exposure possible for congressional members during Capitol riot, physician says

The Capitol attending physician cautioned congressional members they may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus while sheltering together during Wednesday’s riot.

Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan sent a memo, obtained by Fox News, to all members on the Hill.

“On Wednesday January 6, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in room located in a large committee hearing space,” the memo stated. “The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others.”

“During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

The memo advised members of Congress and staff to take a PCR coronavirus test next week as a precaution, at which time symptoms would have started to be evident.

Monahan further advised members to continue with “usual risk-reduction measures.”

The memo did not specify whether the possible infection came from a staffer or congressional member.

One day after the riot, Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before voting on the floor in the morning, the New York Post reported.

However, LaTurner reportedly did not return to the floor after the vote.