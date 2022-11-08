Court records reveal name of suspect charged with chucking cans of alcohol at Ted Cruz

Police have identified the man who allegedly threw cans of alcohol at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during an Astros World Series parade on Monday.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with a felony after throwing two cans, which Cruz identified as White Claw seltzers and the police initially identified as beers, according to the Houston Chronicle. Cruz was struck in the chest and neck but did not suffer any major injuries.

Cruz later thanked law enforcement for their speedy response to the incident and mocked Arcidiacono for throwing with a “noodle arm.”

Video of the incident shows Cruz being loudly booed by parade-goers in one section of the route, with one attendee giving the senator the middle finger.

The Astros secured the World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies last week over the course of six games.

Prosecutors have requested that Arcidiacono’s bond be set at $40,000.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell condemned the incident on Twitter.

“Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting not violence,” he wrote.