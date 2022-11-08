FOX Politics 

Court records reveal name of suspect charged with chucking cans of alcohol at Ted Cruz

Police have identified the man who allegedly threw cans of alcohol at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during an Astros World Series parade on Monday.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with a felony after throwing two cans, which Cruz identified as White Claw seltzers and the police initially identified as beers, according to the Houston Chronicle. Cruz was struck in the chest and neck but did not suffer any major injuries.

Cruz later thanked law enforcement for their speedy response to the incident and mocked Arcidiacono for throwing with a “noodle arm.”

Video of the incident shows Cruz being loudly booed by parade-goers in one section of the route, with one attendee giving the senator the middle finger.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Texas Sen.Ted Cruz at the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Cruz was nearly struck by a beer can Monday during the parade to celebrate the Astros’ World Series win.
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono is accused of throwing beer cans at Sen. Ted Cruz.
(Houston Police)

The Astros secured the World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies last week over the course of six games.

Prosecutors have requested that Arcidiacono’s bond be set at $40,000.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell condemned the incident on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting not violence,” he wrote.