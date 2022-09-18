Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An eventful summer of abortion fights, bruising GOP primaries and a rise in President Biden’s approval rating have turned near certainty that Republicans retake the Senate into a doubtful prospect.

Polls in battleground Senate races across the U.S. in recent weeks have shown GOP candidates behind their Democratic rivals in public opinion polls, with many citing the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade as a motivating issue for the left, as well as independent swing voters.

But polls have been wrong before. In 2016, numerous polls showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump, who succeeded in winning the election. Polls got major Senate races wrong in 2018 and 2020 as well – including Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who won re-election in 2020 by 8.6% despite most polls showing her underwater.

To understand whether 2022 polls could have the same issues, Fox News Digital asked several top strategists, from both the Democratic and Republican parties, if the current 2022 polls that indicate Democrat Senate candidates are leading in states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia and Minnesota could be as wrong as opinion polls were in 2020 and 2016. Here’s what they said.

