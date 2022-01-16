‘Corrupt’ FBI should be ‘eliminated’ for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker’: Critics

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”

“The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party,” conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. “Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered.”

Kelly’s tweet came in response to the Associated Press reporting that FBI officials said “the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were specifically focused on issue not connected to the Jewish community.”

“We do believe from our engaging with this subject that he was singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community. But we’re continuing to work to find motive,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said at a press conference.

The hostage taker, who has been identified as a British citizen, took four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, near Fort Worth on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath.

He allegedly demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned in Texas on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan.

The FBI and Justice Department previously described the woman, Aafia Siddiqui, as an “al-Qaida operative and facilitator” at a May 2004 news conference. She is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military members while in Afghanistan two year earlier.

She has a history of anti-Semitism, including demanding that jurors in her case be DNA tested and removed “if they have a Zionist or Israeli background.”

The suspected hostage taker died at the scene. The hostages were released without injury.

The FBI was ripped on social media for the statement that the hostage taker had no direct demands related to the Jewish community, including calling for the FBI to be “defunded and eliminated.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the criticisms.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.