Coronavirus mandates: These states are threatening fines, jail time and restrictions for people who ignore self-isolation orders

A number of states and localities have warned residents of punishments for those ignoring the state and federal-imposed rules to social distance in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The punishments range from fines to jail time.

Here are some examples of what states and localities are threatening:

Alaska

Alaska is threatening up to 1 year in jail and a fine up to $25,000 for residents violating the rules.

For people visiting from out of state, no matter which state you come from, Alaska orders that you self-quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened last week to take Chicago residents “into custody” if they violate city rules. Lightfoot also warned residents against going on long runs or bike rides in the city’s latest effort to crack down on the spread of COVID-19.

Colorado

In Colorado, residents violating the state orders can receive a misdemeanor, up to 1 year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Florida

In Florida, people visiting from out of state are ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, especially if coming from the New York, New Jersey or Connecticut area. If violated, those people are subject to up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, residents are subject to a misdemeanor, up to 1 year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine if they violate orders.

Those visiting the state from out of town must self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Maryland

In Maryland, residents can receive a misdemeanor, up to 1 year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine if they violate orders.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts resident can be subject to prison time if they violate the state’s orders to self isolate, and can receive up to a $500 fine.

Those visiting from out of state are ordered to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Montana

People visitng from out of state must self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

New Hampshire

Those visiting the Granite State from any other state in the nation are required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

New York City

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he had authorized the New York Police Department to issue fines of $250 and $500 for New Yorkers who “don’t get it” and are ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Rhode Island

Those visiting Rhode Island from out of state, no matter which state, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If violated, individuals are subject to fines and possible jail time.

South Carolina

If you are a resident of Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey, or New York and plan to travel to South Carolina, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Texas

If you are from Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; Miami, Fla.; or any city or town in Connecticut, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York or Washington State, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If the order is violated, an individual is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in prison.

Virginia

In Virginia, state officials are not threatening jail time, but do have police enforcing neighborhoods to ensure residents are following the stay at home orders in place,

Washington

In Washington, residents are subject to a gross misdemeanor, a fine up to $5,000 and up to 364 days in jail.

Washington, D.C.

In the capital, residents are subject to up to 90 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

