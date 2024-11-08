Cornyn touts lifetime fundraising prowess for GOP in final case to succeed McConnell

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, revealed his updated fundraising for Republicans this election cycle on Friday, which puts his all-time total at nearly $415 million, in a final pitch to Senate colleagues just days before the Republican leader election to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

A source familiar with Cornyn’s political operation told Fox News Digital that the Texas Republican ultimately raked in $33 million in the 2024 election cycle.

The total included $16 million for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

“I’m deeply grateful to the thousands of Americans who contributed to our efforts this cycle,” Cornyn said in a statement on the fundraising figures. “Their unprecedented support helped build the resources needed to advance our shared priorities in the Senate. This historic level of engagement reflects the deep commitment of voters who want to see effective, conservative leadership in Washington.”

The massive 2024 haul brings his total money raised in his Senate tenure to roughly $415 million, the source said.

Cornyn is seeking to succeed McConnell as leader alongside competitors Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The election will be held via secret ballot on Nov. 13.

Fundraising ability is considered a significant factor in the upcoming Republican leader race, because the winner will become a symbol of the GOP Congress and be relied on to drive resources to key Senate races. This is the role McConnell took on throughout his time, during which he became known as a fundraising juggernaut.

Over the course of 2024, Cornyn has publicized his fundraising data for both colleagues and donors to see.

The senator has notably maintained the status of top Senate Republican fundraiser behind McConnell for 15 years, the source further pointed out.

The Texas Republican created the Cornyn Victory Committee in 2021 to assist Republican campaigns. During the 2021-2022 election cycle, the committee’s fundraising efforts brought in $20 million, which the source noted was more than any of his GOP colleagues other than McConnell and then-NRSC Chair Scott.

While Cornyn has proven significant ability when it comes to driving resources, Thune has also made a name for himself when it comes to fundraising.

A source familiar with Thune’s political operation shared with Fox News Digital that he also pulled in $33 million this election cycle, matching Cornyn.

The source pointed out that Thune either raised money or campaigned in Nevada, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, which were all home to Senate races, in the homestretch of the cycle.

Thune has also raised money through his super PAC, New Heights Action, and 501c4 group New Heights for America, bringing in $22.3 million this cycle. The groups are led by John DeStefano, who is a former senior Trump administration official.

In the last few months, Thune’s team has highlighted his travel during the Senate recess, particularly his campaigning on the ground with candidates.

Cornyn’s travel schedule has not been made public in its entirety, but the senator has often opted to take advantage of the reliable fundraising boon that his home state of Texas has been for Republicans. His political operation pointed Fox News Digital to several public events in Michigan, Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania since August.

The source said that in October the Texas senator raised $1 million in one day for Senate Republican candidates in Ohio, Montana, Michigan and Wisconsin at events in Dallas and Houston.

Scott spent the 2024 cycle on his own re-election bid in Florida, which proved greatly successful on Tuesday night. The senator handily won his race by a larger margin than predicted.