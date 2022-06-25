Cori Bush speaks at pro-choice rally where protesters call abortion ‘act of love,’ demand no restrictions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spoke at a pro-choice rally in St. Louis, Missouri Friday afternoon during which protesters chanted “Free abortion on demand, the people hate abortion bans!”

Bush, who was elected as a Missouri congresswoman in 2020 and is considered a member of the “Squad,” repeatedly called U.S. Supreme Court justices “unelected” as the crowd booed.

They were “able to make a decision to affect people whose existence they will never know,” she said of the 5-4 decision by the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Whose children and children’s children they will never know.”

A woman named Maggie Olivia who spoke at the rally said her abortion was the “best choice” she ever made and called it an “act of love.”

“Most abortions are an act of love,” she said to cheers from the ralliers.

Another woman who spoke claimed “all abortions are valid. Without caveats.”

The fired-up crowd continued to chant: “The racist court can’t take our choice, our body, our voice!”

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 abortion decision earlier Friday, ending nearly 50 years of women constitutionally having the right to an abortion.