Cori Bush: Manchin opposition to Build Back Better is ‘anti-Black’

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the left-wing House “Squad” who supports efforts to defund the police, released a statement Monday chastising Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the lack of support he has given President Biden‘s Build Back Better Act, saying his unwillingness to support the legislation is “anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.”

“Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant,” Bush claimed. “When we talk about transformative change, we are talking about a bill that will benefit Black, brown, Indigenous communities.”

The freshman Missouri congresswoman also said that Manchin “does not get to dictate the future of our country” and that she does not “trust his assessment of what our communities need the most.”

“I trust the parents in my district who can’t get to their shift without childcare,” Bush said. “I trust the scientists who have shown us what our future will look like if we fail to meaningfully address the climate crisis. I trust the patients and doctors crying out for comprehensive health coverage for every person in America.”

Manchin accused progressive Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill “hostage” in a scathing statement on Monday, adding that he would not support the broad spending bill they favor without a thorough review of how its policies would affect the U.S. economy.

“Simply put, I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Manchin said. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents, but the entire country.”

The West Virginia senator, who Bush insists “must support the Build Back Better Act,” has yet to endorse the spending bill, which outlines $1.75 trillion in costs over a 10-year period.

In her statement, Bush also claimed that ethnic minority communities are “overwhelmingly excluded from the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” a separate bill, and urged her colleagues not to “leave anyone behind.”

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Manchin’s office.