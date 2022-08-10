Conservatives react to latest illegal immigrant bus from TX to NY: ‘Love it!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on social media reacted to the latest busload of illegal immigrants bused from Texas to New York City by Gov. Greg Abbott with many of them pointing out that many the migrants were adult males.

“WATCH: As has been true in most cases, the overwhelming majority of illegal aliens getting off these buses in New York and D.C. are young, adult men,” Heritage Foundation Communications Director John Cooper tweeted Wednesday morning. “Including about 90% of those who just got off this bus in New York. #BidenBorderCrisis.”

“They don’t want you to see video, like what I published on Breitbart on Friday, of a stream of adult men filing out of that bus,” Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris posted on Twitter.

“Sanctuary city and free stuff courtesy of the NY taxpayer,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the news of the latest bus filled with migrants while another posted, “Sharing the problem! Love it!!!.”

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTS TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT AFTER SECOND BUS OF MIGRANTS ARRIVES: ‘THIS IS HORRIFIC

“With only single males getting off,” another Twitter user posted.

Three migrant buses arrived in New York City early Wednesday morning following the path of the group of 50 illegal immigrants who were bused to the same area on Friday, August 5.

ABBOTT’S CAMPAIGN HITS BACK AFTER NYC MAYOR ADAMS THREATENS TO BUS NEW YORKERS TO TEXAS

While awaiting the arrival of the three new buses early Wednesday, NYC’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro accused a “morally corrupt” Abbott of using the bussing of migrants to the Big Apple as a “political ploy” aimed to “foment anti-immigrant sentiment.”

“You cannot take the words of Governor Abbott seriously. He’s demonstrated his moral character with these actions, and they’re disgusting. We do know that people are arriving with a great amount of needs because of the treatment they’ve received in the state of Texas,” Castro said outside The New York Times building in Manhattan. “Again, this must be condemned. This must be looked into. And our federal government will… take steps to hold them accountable.”

FORMER NY ICE OFFICIAL SLAMS NYC MAYOR’S ‘ODD’ CRITICISM OF TEXAS SENDING BUSSES OF MIGRANTS

A day earlier, New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed Abbott and suggested he would bus New Yorkers to Texas in order to campaign against the Republican governor for the “good of America.”

Adams’ comments marked the latest in a spat between the liberal cities of Washington, D.C., and New York City and the conservative border states of Arizona and Texas. The governors of the states have enraged the liberal mayors by sending thousands of migrants to their cities — which the mayors say have strained their social systems.

Abbott’s campaign responded to Adams’ comments later Tuesday.

“Because of high taxes, out of control crime, and poor leadership by the Mayor, people are volunteering to leave New York City without the Mayor asking,” campaign spokesperson Mark Miner told Fox News Digital. “It looks like Mayor Adams has taken on the additional role of political director for [Democratic candidate] Beto O’ Rourke.”

Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

