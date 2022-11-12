Conservatives question reports of ‘noose’ found at Obama library construction site

Conservatives reacted with skepticism on social media after construction at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago was temporarily halted due to a noose reportedly being found at the site.

“Definitely a hate crime,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh sarcastically tweeted in response to a New York Post report that construction at the former president’s library was halted after a noose was allegedly found.

“I can’t imagine any other reason why a rope would be on a construction site. Also, this is Chicago. It’s not a place known for hate crime hoaxes,” Walsh added.

Walsh’s reference to the infamous hate crime hoax in Chicago involving Empire actor Jussie Smollet who claimed he was attacked by two Trump supporters in the middle of a snowstorm in 2019 before ultimately being convicted of staging a hate crime.

“I’ll take ‘hate crime hoaxes’ for $3,500, Alex,” Townhall’s Scott Morefield tweeted.

“I’m guessing this is #FakeNoose” author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted.

“Surreeeee,” Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted.

Lakeside Alliance, the company building the $830 million dollar presidential center, told the New York Post it immediately halted construction and notified police after a noose was discovered at the worksite on Thursday morning.

“We are horrified that this would occur on our site and are offering a $100,000 reward to help find the individual or individuals responsible for this shameful act. Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect,” the company’s statement said.

The Obama Foundation told the New York Post the incident was “a shameless act of cowardice” and Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B Pritzker called it “a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries.”

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.