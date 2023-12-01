Conservatives praise DeSantis debate performance against Newsom on social media: ‘Whipped him’

Conservatives across social media celebrated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ debate performance against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and outlined why they thought he won the Fox News debate.

“DeSantis is kicking Newsom’s ass,” conservative radio host Mark Levin posted on X. “In fact, Newsom is looking and sounding silly.”

“DeSantis went up against the Democrat Party star and whipped him,” Levin added in another post. “It’s just that simple.”

“I was 100% wrong on this debate. I thought Gavin Newsom would be likable and intelligent,” Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X. “I was incorrect. This is a massacre. If this were a boxing match, Newsom’s corner would have thrown in the towel a long time ago. Complete and total win for DeSantis from open to close.”

“My daughter died in the Parkland mass shooting,” Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, posted on X. “Ron DeSantis was not even Governor when it happened, but I’m sure as hell glad he became Governor shortly after. Governor DeSantis fired the incompetent people responsible, he didn’t demonize lawful gun owners. Newsom is trash!”

“Holy cow,” conservative commentator Chris Loesch posted on X. “If you aren’t blind you are witnessing the dismantling of the California Governor. Hannity puts up the graphic of the facts and then Gavin says the opposite is true… DeSantis is destroying him with simple comparison of records!”

“I’ve never see anything like this,” conservative commentator Dave Rubin posted on X. “Newsom literally can’t say one sentence that is true. DeSantis is calmly just laying out facts and reality. This disconnect from reality Newsom and the Left have is exactly what needed to be exposed. Is there anyone on Twitter dot com that thinks Newsom is a good job here?”

“I think DeSantis just ended Newsom’s POTUS ambitions,” Substack publisher Jordan Schachtel posted on X. “Exposed him as a soulless lizard person. Landed haymakers all night. Best gov in the nation showed up in top form tonight.”

A Newsom spokesperson directed Fox News Digital to social media posts from some conservatives who thought DeSantis lost the debate, including GOP strategist Mike Madrid who posted on X that Newsom was “bludgeoning” the Florida governor.

Newsom took to social media after the debate and posted: “That was fun — I could have kept going!”