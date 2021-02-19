Conservatives praise AOC for backing 'full investigation' into Cuomo nursing home scandal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. received praise from her ideological opponents Friday after announcing her support for a “full investigation” into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s nursing home scandal.

“Thank you @AOC,” the “View” co-host Meghan McCain told the Democratic “Squad” member.

“When she’s right, she’s right,” The Dispatch senior editor David French acknowledged.

“Sometimes @AOC does something we can agree on,” conservative writer Carmine Sabia tweeted.

DEMOCRATIC NY ASSEMBLYMAN RON KIM SAYS CUOMO SHOULD CONSIDER RESIGNING

“Good. If that’s what it takes to bring him to account, then good on AOC,” columnist Matthew Betley said.

“As I said the other day, the one thing uniting the left and the right is the quest for justice in the #CuomoCoverup,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez’s colleague Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement earlier Friday. “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s [Melissa DeRosa’s] remarks warrant a full investigation.”

Cuomo’s administration is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.