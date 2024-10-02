Conservative social media reactions pour in declaring winner of VP debate: ‘This was a massacre’

Reactions from conservatives on social media poured in during and following the first and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday night with the majority praising JD Vance for his performance.

“This was a massacre,” Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X. “JD Vance absolutely destroyed Tim Walz.”

“JD Vance just won big,” conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X along with a video montage of facial reactions by the two candidates. “And it wasn’t even close.”

“Tonight’s debate underscored that the Harris-Walz ticket is the most radical in our nation’s history,” Jessica Anderson, President of Sentinel Action Fund, said in a statement.

“As Governor, Walz implemented his far-left agenda in Minnesota, with soft-on-crime policies, authoritarian COVID lockdowns, and support for limitless abortion. As Vice President, he will expand his extremism beyond Minnesota as the unapologetic wingman for Kamala Harris.”

“Vance absolutely crushed it tonight and secured a very bright future in the GOP,” American Principles Project President Terry Schilling posted on X.

“Very proud of JD for a stellar performance tonight,” former presidential candidate Vivek Ramasawmy posted on X. “And my condolences to Tim Walz – it was unkind for them to put him in this position.”

“JD Vance won big and demonstrated why he was a fantastic pick by President Trump,” Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton posted on X. “He skillfully contrasted Trump’s record of peace and prosperity with Kamala’s record of disaster.”

The Harris campaign released a statement following the debate expressing why it believes that Walz, not Vance, had the strongest night.

“Tonight, Governor Walz showed exactly why Vice President Harris picked him: he is a leader who cares about the issues that matter most to the American people,” Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “In the debate, Americans got to see a real contrast: a straight talker focused on sharing real solutions, and a slick politician who spent the whole night defending Donald Trump’s division and failures.”

“On every single issue – the economy, health care, foreign policy, reproductive freedom, gun violence – Governor Walz won. He spoke passionately about the Vice President’s vision for a new way forward for the country. And in what was the most critical moment of the entire debate, which came in its final exchange, he stood up for our Constitution, while JD Vance admitted he’d put Trump ahead of the country.”

O’Malley Dillon continued, “The choice facing the American people in November was on full display tonight: between charting a new way forward, or going backwards. Vice President Harris believes that the American people deserve to see her and Trump on the debate stage one more time. She will be in Atlanta on October 23 – Donald Trump should step up and face the voters.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Vance “unequivocally won tonight’s debate in dominating fashion” in what was “the best debate performance from any Vice-Presidential candidate in history.”

“Senator Vance spoke the truth, eloquently prosecuted the case against Kamala Harris’ failed record, and effectively held Governor Tim Walz accountable for his lies on behalf of the Harris-Biden Administration,” Trump senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said. “Senator Vance also perfectly articulated the Trump-Vance vision to make America safe again with their plan to launch the largest mass deportation operation in history; to make America strong again with a peace through strength foreign policy agenda; and to make America wealthy again by cutting taxes, unleashing American energy dominance, and ending inflation.”

“Tonight, Senator Vance proved why President Trump chose him as his running mate. Together, they make the strongest and most dynamic presidential ticket ever, and they are going to win on November 5th.”