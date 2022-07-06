Conservative pastor brandishes AR-15 against ‘Democrats in klan hoods’ in viral campaign ad

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerone Davison (R-AZ), a congressional candidate in Arizona’s 4th District, uses an AR-15 to scare off the KKK (Klu Klux Klan) in a viral campaign ad released Wednesday.

The ad opens with white hooded figures holding a bat and menacing through a yard, while Davison casually sips on an American flag mug before folding his hands to pray.

The group of KKK members, who apparently represent the Democratic Party, approach Davison’s house as he stands inside holding a semi-automatic rifle in the ad.

“Democrats like to say that nobody needs an AR-15 for self-defense, that no one could possibly need all 30rounds,” he narrates in the video. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic, and all 30rounds.”

With sunglasses on and weapon in hand, Davison walks toward the group as quickly scatter and run in fear. In his tweet of the ad, Davison commented on gun control saying the country needs to, “Make Rifles Great Again.” The video quickly garnered more than 1.5 million views Wednesday afternoon.

Davison, a former Arizona State University student and NFL player, is running against four other Republicans in the highly competitive congressional race, in hopes of representing his party on the ballot in November.

“The media wants to divide us. Red vs Blue. Black vs White. Man vs Woman. Poor vs Rich,” the pastor wrote on his campaign site. As part of his message, he also pledges to “unite people from across the ideological spectrum.”

Redistricting in Arizona created a newly drawn 4th District, which overlays much of the 9th District, held by incumbent Greg Stanton (D-AZ).

Rep. Greg Stanton did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on his rival’s ad.

Arizona’s primary elections will take place on August 2.

The campaign ad comes just weeks after the Supreme Court ruled against the New York gun law that had put restrictions on who could qualify for a concealed carry permit.