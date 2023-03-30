Conservative groups rejoice after House passes major energy package

FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of 19 conservative advocacy groups celebrated Thursday after the House passed the Lower Energy Costs Act and called on the Senate to prioritize advancing the legislation.

The groups, led by Americans for Prosperity, characterized the bill as “landmark legislation,” arguing it would counter President Biden’s climate agenda and curb historic inflation. The legislation includes provisions to boost domestic energy production, shore up critical mineral supply chains and reform existing permitting laws.

“We commend the House for passing this landmark legislation to unleash America’s energy abundance,” the groups said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “From day one of this Administration, President Biden has stifled the businesses and communities that fuel our country with the heavy hand of government mandates, taxes, and overregulation.”

“Americans are paying the price for the Biden Administration’s war on energy,” the statement continued. “Historic inflation is forcing families to spend more on everything from gas to groceries, and the high energy prices driving inflation are hitting the lowest income households the hardest.”

In addition to Americans for Prosperity, Heritage Action, FreedomWorks, Advancing American Freedom, National Taxpayers Union and the American Energy Alliance were part of the coalition cheering the vote.

Among its key measures, the legislation would eliminate new taxes on natural gas infrastructure, ensure regular oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, eliminate permitting hurdles to pipeline development, streamline duplicative regulations related to natural gas production and bolster the ability for mining companies to establish a stronger U.S. critical mineral supply chain.

“Americans need Congress to stand up to the Biden Administration’s inflationary agenda and reverse the damage done by Biden’s failed energy policies,” the coalition added. “Today’s passage of The Lower Energy Costs Act marks an important step toward addressing the high costs Americans are facing. The Lower Energy Costs Act will streamline the permitting process to fast track the construction of energy infrastructure projects throughout our nation.”

“The plan will repeal nearly $30 billion of taxpayer-funded handouts to politically preferred industries and activist groups,” the statement continued. “It will lift barriers to energy production to allow companies to put people to work and bring affordable energy to families across America.”

“More energy means more prosperity for every American,” it concluded. “We urge the Senate to make The Lower Energy Costs Act a top legislative priority and swiftly repeal the harmful policies that stand in the way of an abundant supply of American energy.”

Concerned Veterans for America, Independent Women’s Voice, The LIBRE Initiative, Cornwall Alliance, Roughrider Policy Center, Energy & Environment Legal Institute, Rio Grande Foundation, The Heartland Institute, 60 Plus Association, Caesar Rodney Institute, John Locke Foundation, American Commitment and Heartland Impact rounded out the coalition.

The House passed the legislation in a 225-204 vote with four Democrats supporting and one Republican opposing it. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

However, President Biden has vowed to veto the bill in its current form.