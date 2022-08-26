Conservative group drops six-figure ad ripping left’s ‘war on children’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Right-leaning nonprofit organization Citizens for Sanity unveiled a six-figure radio ad campaign Friday slamming left-wing gender ideology.

The radio ad, which was first obtained by Fox News Digital, attacks schools and health organizations for promoting medical operations and policies that harm the welfare of children nationwide. It adds that “millions of common sense Americans” know such policies are wrong and dangerous.

“There is a war on children in America. A war on biology. A war on innocence,” the ad states. “Schools are forcing elementary school children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex. They’re encouraging students to question if they’re really boys or girls, all while hiding it from parents. So-called health organizations are promoting experimental, dangerous, and irreversible drugs and surgeries for minors.”

“Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones – drugs never approved for this use – leaving young children sterile, infertile, and sexually undeveloped for life,” the ad continues. “They remove of healthy breasts, wombs and genitals. All in the name of radical gender ideology.”

“Stop the woke war on our children. Stop the far-left assault on our youth. Stop the madness. Stop the insanity.”

Citizens for Sanity said it would target the ad in Latino communities across the country.

The group unveiled a television ad campaign earlier this month similarly targeting gender ideology. Citizens for Sanity has also released billboard ads slamming left-wing border policies, lax bail policies and increased tax audits.

“We cannot stand by as radical woke biology-deniers use young children as guinea pigs for their ideological experiments,” Ian Prior, a strategic consultant to Citizens for Sanity, told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday. “Using experimental drugs to stop puberty, injecting opposite-sex hormones, and surgically removing breasts and genitals of young children is insane.”

“Millions of Americans, including millions of liberal and moderate and independent Americans, know the experiments being done on our children are immoral and wrong,” he added.

Prior added that the group would target the ad in Hispanic communities since Latinos “in particular reject the crazy woke ideology of wealthy radical progressives and sheltered rich white coastal leftist elites.”

“Citizens for Sanity will lead the way in creating a durable national coalition to defeat wokeism,” he said.