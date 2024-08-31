Conservative beer company’s can showcasing Trump’s reaction to being shot brings in $1 million: ‘FIGHT’

FIRST ON FOX: The conservative beer company Ultra Right says that its newly unveiled can showcasing former President Trump’s fist pump after nearly being assassinated has surpassed $1 million in sales, prompting the company to donate to his campaign.

“Just a month and a half ago, Former President Trump narrowly escaped death in an assassination attempt, a story the liberal media has already swept under the rug, we’re here to ensure this moment is not forgotten as we head into the most important election of our lifetime,” Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad’s™ Ultra Right Beer, said in a press release Friday announcing that the limited edition can has surpassed $1 million in sales.

Weathers says he is donating $25,000 to the Trump campaign.

“Our mission has always been twofold: to brew the best beer possible while also representing a movement,” Weathers said.

BUD LIGHT STILL REELING FROM ‘UNFORCED ERROR’ AS MODELO ESPECIAL AND MICHELOB ULTRA BOTH SURPASSED IT

“A movement of conservatives who are fed up with the woke agenda. Understanding the significance of this election, I’ve personally contributed $25,000 to President Trump’s campaign and its authorized re-election committee. I could not do this without the support of our loyal customers.”

The “Conservative Dad’s™ FIGHT” limited-edition six-pack will only be available until September 15th, 11:59 PM EST, according to the press release.

DOD PROVIDING SECRET SERVICE ‘ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE’ IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

“Our previous limited-edition Trump mugshot beer cans have fetched up to $1,000 per case on eBay, and I’m confident this latest release will become even more of a collector’s item,” Weathers said.

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer released the limited-edition can in July, shortly after the failed assassination attempt that featured “President Trump’s iconic fist pump.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultra Right Beer was started in April 2023 during the conservative boycott of Bud Light following its partnership with a transgender influencer and immediately became an internet sensation.

“The last year was a pretty wild ride by anyone’s definition for Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer. We launched on April 12 of 2023, and it went just incredibly wild and went very viral online,” Weathers told Fox News Digital earlier this year.