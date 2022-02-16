Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Conservative activist David Brog is announcing Wednesday that he’s running for the House of Representatives in Nevada‘s newly-competitive 1st Congressional District, where Republicans think they can unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Dina Titus.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the conservative principles of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, and I’m running for Congress in Nevada’s 1st District to help refocus the politicians in Washington on putting our own citizens and communities first,” Brog said in a statement.

“We can no longer afford a radical rubber stamp like Dina Titus in Congress who does nothing but support Joe Biden’s inflation-boosting spending, open border policies, and economic policies that have destroyed our communities,” Brog added.

Titus, D-Nev., is in the unenviable position of having her seat made significantly more competitive by redistricting while her own party controls the state government. She represented a safe Las Vegas-based seat before 2020, while Nevada had two other competitive but Republican-leaning congressional districts and one deep red district.

But this year legislators extended her district out past the Las Vegas suburbs and made her share some of the area’s urban and suburban voters with two other districts, creating seats that leaned slightly blue instead of slightly red. In the process, they made Titus’ seat nearly evenly split along party lines too.

“I totally got f—– by the Legislature on my district,” Titus said in December, according to the Nevada Current.

Brog is the former executive director of the group Christians United for Israel. He’s currently the executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, a pro-Israel, anti-BDS campus group that was funded by Sheldon Adelson before his passing.

Brog’s campaign also touts his longtime activism in “America’s national Conservative movement” and his work organizing the National Conservative Conference.

He jumps into a race that includes GOP candidates Mark Robertson, a retired U.S. Army Reserves colonel, and Carolina Serrano, a Colombian-American 2019 University of Nevada Las Vegas graduate who’s worked on Capitol Hill, for the RNC and the Trump campaign.

Brog says he’s for securing the southern border, “diversifying local economies” and combating Chinese trade practices. He’s also emphasizing schools, promising to “focus on our own citizens first by strengthening our education system, supporting school choice, and ending the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other divisive ideologies.”

The Nevada 2022 primaries are scheduled for June 14.