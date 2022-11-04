Connecticut education dept quietly changes website to reflect gov’s comments on sex education after debate

FIRST ON FOX: The Connecticut State Department of Education quietly changed its website to reflect the governor’s debate comments on gender identity instruction in sex education.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said in Wednesday’s debate that teaching gender identity instruction during sex education in schools does not and should not happen.

“It doesn’t, and it shouldn’t,” Lamont responded to the speed-round question on whether gender identity instruction should be included in sex education.

CONNECTICUT GOP LOOKS TO LOCAL GAINS ON ELECTION NIGHT, WHILE ANTICIPATING STATEWIDE STRIKEOUT

Lamont faced one problem with his answer, though: the state’s education department actually did recommend gender identity instruction during sex education in its “Healthy and Balanced Living Curriculum Framework.”

That problem went away quickly after the debate, though, after the department stealthily changed its website to reflect the governor’s comments, as education nonprofit Parents Defending Education chronicled.

Before the debate, the state’s “Healthy and Balanced Living Curriculum Framework” defined “sexual intercourse” as may meaning “different things to different people, but could include behaviors such as vaginal sex, oral sex, or anal sex. (See also anal sex, oral sex, and vaginal sex).”

The state’s definition was silently changed after the debate, now saying that “sexual intercourse” is “Sexual contact between individuals involving penetration.”

Connecticut’s curriculum for third- through fifth-graders initially required teachers to explain “common human sexual development and the role of hormones (e.g., romantic and sexual feelings, masturbation, mood swings, timing of pubertal onset)” as well as to describe “how people are similar and different (e.g., sexual identity, gender, gender identity, gender expression, etc.).”

After the debate, teachers are now only required to explain “common human sexual development and the role” and describe “how people are similar and different.”

The curriculum for sixth- through eighth-graders changed, too, having previously required teachers to explain “sexual activity and their associated risks (i.e., vaginal, anal, oral)” as well as “the significance of the physical changes in puberty and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender.”

The new version says that students will learn about “sexual activity and their associated risks” and “the significance of the physical changes in puberty.”

Even after the debate where Lamont said that gender identity instruction doesn’t belong in education, and the stealthy edits, the state department still includes the subject in its curriculum for sixth- through eighth-graders.

“Define and explain differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive, and gender identity,” the updated curriculum instructs teachers of the age group.

“Differentiate between sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sexual identity,” the updated curriculum for ninth- through 12th-graders reads.

Neither Lamont’s campaign nor the Connecticut Department of Education responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The governor’s comments come the week before the contentious 2022 election reaches its zenith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lamont is the favorite to win re-election in a cycle favoring Republicans, but his comments raise questions on whether the governor is aware of what his education department is doing or whether he actually means what he says about gender identity instruction in sex education.

The Democratic governor’s answer could also be a smokescreen for other troubled blue candidates in the Constitution State who may be looking to gain some last-minute ground with moderates and conservatives.