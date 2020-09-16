Connecticut approves $100 fines for coronavirus mask rule-breaking

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday night allowing new fines for those who violate mask and social distancing orders.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Gov. Lamont said the new implementation would give cities and towns more leverage when people are breaking the rules.

Fines will be given by law enforcement and local public health officials.

The new fines include:

– $100 for violating the mask order.

– $250 for attending an event that exceeds the size limit.

– $500 for organizing an event that exceeds the size limit.

As of right now, the capacity for events are:

– 25 people indoors

– 100 people outdoors

