Congresswoman, 80, sports ‘new ink’ after getting tattoo to bond with teen granddaughter

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., announced Monday she got “new ink” with her granddaughter who pushed for tattoos in celebration of her 18th birthday.

“For her eighteenth birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro announced in a press release Monday.

“She’s off to college in the fall and his strengthens our bond,” DeLauro said.

The design of the tattoo on her left upper arm is personal for DeLauro, The Associated Press reported.

“It depicts a rose, which represents her name Rosa. The petal in the center of flower forms the letter ‘D’ to represent her last name, and the bottom left of the rose has a stylized version of Italy, an homage to the country where her father immigrated from,” her press assistant Daniel Robillard, told the outlet.

This is DeLauro’s first tattoo, Robillard said, but it likely will not be her last.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet,” DeLauro said. “So be on the lookout for more new ink!”

DeLauro, who turned 80 in March, has served as the representative for Connecticut’s 3rd district since 1991. She is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.