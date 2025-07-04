Congressman’s last day in office revealed after vote on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Mark Green‘s last day in office will be July 20, Fox News has learned.

Green, a Republican from Tennessee, previously announced his intention to resign after the vote on President Donald Trump‘s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The retired U.S. Army officer voted in favor of Trump’s spending bill, sending it to the president’s desk.

Following his last vote, Green posted to X to share his thoughts.

TRUMP REACTS TO TILLIS NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION, SENDS WARNING TO ‘COST CUTTING REPUBLICANS’

“Today was my last vote in Congress,” he wrote. “My time here started with a fire to serve veterans, it continued with leading the historic impeachment of a cabinet secretary, and now it ends with achieving real border security. I am grateful my last vote was for the one Big Beautiful Bill.”

TILLIS’ RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT DRAWS REACTIONS FROM TRUMP CRITIC JEFF FLAKE, BERNIE SANDERS: ‘A CULT’

Green first announced he would retire nearly a month ago, but had not clarified a date.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress. Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up,” he wrote in a June 9 statement. “As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package.”

“Though I planned to retire at the end of the previous Congress, I stayed to ensure that President Trump’s border security measures and priorities make it through Congress,” he continued. “By overseeing the border security portion of the reconciliation package, I have done that. After that, I will retire, and there will be a special election to replace me.”

THOM TILLIS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SENATE AFTER CLASH WITH TRUMP

Green has served as the Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee since 2023.

Before being elected to Congress, he served as a Tennessee senator representing the 22nd district, from 2013 to 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2024, Rep. Green led the effort to impeach former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors. Mayorkas was successfully impeached by the House of Representatives on Feb. 13, 2024.

